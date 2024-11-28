Shandong Energy Boosts Stake in Yankuang Energy

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H (HK:1171) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Shandong Energy Group has successfully completed its plan to increase its stake in Yankuang Energy Group, enhancing its controlling position. The shareholding increase, accomplished through various trading methods, involved an investment of approximately RMB 300 million, boosting investor confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. This strategic move has resulted in Shandong Energy holding 52.8284% of Yankuang Energy’s total share capital.

For further insights into HK:1171 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.