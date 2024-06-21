Shake Shack Welcomes New COO Stephanie Sentell

The latest update is out from Shake Shack (SHAK).

Shake Shack Inc. has appointed Stephanie Sentell as its new Chief Operations Officer, starting July 1, 2024. With a robust background in the restaurant industry, including senior roles at Inspire Brands and over a decade at Dairy Queen, Sentell brings a wealth of experience to Shake Shack. Her compensation package includes a $550,000 annual salary with bonus opportunities, a signing cash award, and equity awards, alongside severance benefits and standard non-compete clauses. Sentell’s appointment is a strategic move for Shake Shack as they continue to enhance their operations and leadership team.

