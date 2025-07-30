Shaftesbury Capital Announces Interim Dividend Impacting Exchangeable Bonds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shaftesbury Capital ( (GB:SHC) ) has shared an update.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC has announced an interim dividend of GBP 0.019 per share, scheduled for payment on 1 October 2025. This dividend will result in a Capital Distribution, impacting the terms of its GBP 275 million 2.00% Secured Exchangeable Bonds due 2026. The adjustment to the Exchange Property will be effective on 1 October 2025, with further details to be provided to bondholders on that date.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SHC) stock is a Hold with a £160.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shaftesbury Capital stock, see the GB:SHC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SHC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SHC is a Outperform.

Shaftesbury Capital’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and robust technical indicators, supported by positive corporate events. The company’s solid balance sheet and strategic partnerships further bolster its growth prospects. The valuation is reasonable, offering potential for both growth and income. Earnings call data was not available, thus not included in the score.

More about Shaftesbury Capital

Average Trading Volume: 4,150,726

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.04B

