SGH Announces Boral CEO Succession Plan

Seven Group Holdings Limited ( (AU:SGH) ) has provided an announcement.

SGH Ltd announced the planned succession of Boral’s CEO, Vik Bansal, who will step down in early 2026 and join the SGH Board as a Non-Executive Director. Matt McKenzie, currently Executive General Manager, will become Chief Operating Officer to ensure leadership continuity. Under Bansal’s leadership, Boral has undergone a significant transformation with the ‘Good to Great’ strategy, improving operational and financial performance. This transition aims to maintain Boral’s growth trajectory and performance momentum in Australia’s infrastructure and residential markets.

More about Seven Group Holdings Limited

SGH Ltd (ASX:SGH) is an Australian diversified operating company with leading businesses in industrial services, energy, and media. It owns WesTrac, Boral, and Coates, with significant shareholdings in Beach Energy and Seven West Media. Boral is Australia’s leading integrated construction materials business.

YTD Price Performance: 16.92%

Average Trading Volume: 442,022

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$21.79B

