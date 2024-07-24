SFL Corporation Prices Public Share Offering

SFL Corporation (SFL) has released an update.

SFL Corporation Ltd. has announced the pricing of its offering of 8 million common shares at $12.50 each to fund general corporate activities, which may include vessel acquisitions. The underwriters have been granted an option to purchase up to an additional 1.2 million shares. Financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley and BTIG, LLC are managing the offering, with the prospectus available through the SEC website or directly from Morgan Stanley.

For further insights into SFL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.