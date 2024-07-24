SFL Corporation Plans Public Share Offering

SFL Corporation (SFL) has released an update.

SFL Corporation Ltd. has announced a public offering of 8 million common shares to support its general corporate initiatives, potentially including vessel acquisitions. The offering also includes an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 1.2 million shares. Investment banks Morgan Stanley and BTIG, LLC are managing the transaction, with further details available through the prospectus filed with the SEC.

For further insights into SFL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.