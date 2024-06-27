SFCMC Acquires Assets to Bolster Hotel Portfolio

Societe Fermiere du Casino Municipal de Cannes SA (FR:FCMC) has released an update.

Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes has successfully completed the acquisition of CG Capital through its subsidiary, enabling it to own the prestigious Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf Saint-Barthélemy. The deal, valued at €36 million, sees the company taking on assets with a net paid price of €20 million after debt deductions. This strategic move aims to enhance the value of their recent investments in these properties.

