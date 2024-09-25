Severfield Concludes Share Buy-Back, Updates Voting Rights

Severfield (GB:SFR) has released an update.

Severfield PLC has recently executed a share buy-back program, purchasing 104,000 of its own ordinary shares at a uniform price of 80 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange. Following the buy-back, the shares are set to be cancelled, and the company disclosed a revised total voting rights figure of 304,229,140. This action aligns with the authority granted by Severfield’s shareholders during the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

