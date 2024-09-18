Severfield Completes Share Buy-Back and Updates Voting Rights

Severfield (GB:SFR) has released an update.

Severfield PLC has successfully executed a share buy-back program, purchasing 240,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 80.50 to 81.10 pence per share, with an average price of 80.88 pence. Following the repurchase, the company plans to cancel these shares, and it has updated its total number of voting rights to 304,949,938, which shareholders can use for disclosure calculations under the FCA’s rules.

For further insights into GB:SFR stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.