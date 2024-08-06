Severfield Buys Back and Cancels Shares

Severfield (GB:SFR) has released an update.

Severfield PLC has recently executed a share buy-back, purchasing 190,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 79.00 to 79.20 pence per share, with an average price of 79.04 pence. These shares are set to be cancelled, affecting the total voting rights in the company, which now stand at 306,770,938. This move could be indicative of Severfield’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

