Severfield Announces Board Resignation and Search for Replacement

Severfield plc, the UK’s leading structural steel group, has announced the resignation of Louise Hardy, a non-executive director and chair of the remuneration committee. Hardy contributed notably to the company’s growth over her five-year tenure and will continue to serve until a replacement is found by the end of September 2024. The company expresses gratitude for Hardy’s role in enhancing workforce engagement and overall company progress.

