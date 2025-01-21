Seven West Media to Announce FY25 Half-Year Results

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Seven West Media Limited ( (AU:SWM) ) has issued an announcement.

Seven West Media has announced that it will release its FY25 half-year financial results on February 11, 2025. The announcement will be presented in a teleconference/webcast by the company’s Managing Director and CEO, Jeff Howard, along with the CFO, Craig Haskins. This upcoming financial reveal is poised to provide insights into the company’s recent performance and strategies moving forward, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder expectations.

More about Seven West Media Limited

Seven West Media is a leading Australian media company, engaging over 19 million people monthly through its market-leading content production in broadcast television, publishing, and digital platforms. The company owns prominent media businesses such as the Seven Network, 7plus, and The West Australian, offering popular news, sports, and entertainment programming, and serves as a broadcast partner for major sports leagues like the AFL and Cricket Australia.

YTD Price Performance: 11.25%

Average Trading Volume: 579

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €153.2M

