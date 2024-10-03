Seven West Media Schedules AGM for Shareholders

Seven West Media Limited (AU:SWM) has released an update.

Seven West Media Limited has announced that their Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on November 7, 2024, and will be accessible via a live webcast. Shareholders will receive the AGM notice and proxy form alongside the 2024 Annual Report, which has already been submitted to the ASX. As a major Australian media entity, Seven West Media boasts a strong portfolio in television, publishing, and digital platforms, catering to over 19 million Australians each month.

