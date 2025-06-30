Seven West Media Expands Regional Reach with Key Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Southern Cross Media Group Limited ( (AU:SXL) ) has provided an announcement.

Seven West Media has completed the acquisition of television licenses and assets from Southern Cross Media Group, expanding its reach as the largest regional commercial television broadcaster in Australia. This strategic acquisition, valued at $3.75 million, is expected to be earnings accretive in FY26 and will enhance SWM’s ability to deliver news, sports, and entertainment content to regional communities, solidifying its industry position.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SXL) stock is a Sell with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Southern Cross Media Group Limited stock, see the AU:SXL Stock Forecast page.

More about Southern Cross Media Group Limited

Seven West Media is a leading Australian media company with a significant presence in content production across broadcast television, publishing, and digital platforms. It owns the Seven Network and its affiliate channels, the digital platform 7plus, and several renowned media businesses, reaching over 19 million people monthly. The company is known for its popular news, sport, and entertainment programming and is a broadcast partner for major sports leagues like AFL and Cricket Australia.

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 287,971

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$129.5M

For detailed information about SXL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

