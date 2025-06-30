Seven West Media Expands as Largest Regional TV Broadcaster in Australia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Seven West Media Limited ( (AU:SWM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Seven West Media has completed the acquisition of television licenses and assets from Southern Cross Media Group in several Australian regions, making it the largest regional commercial television broadcaster in the country. This strategic acquisition, valued at $3.75 million, is expected to be immediately earnings accretive in FY26, reinforcing SWM’s commitment to providing regional communities with access to its leading news, sports, and entertainment content.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SWM) stock is a Sell with a A$0.16 price target.

Seven West Media (ASX: SWM) is a leading Australian media company, reaching over 19 million people monthly through its extensive content production in broadcast television, publishing, and digital platforms. It owns renowned media businesses such as the Seven Network, 7plus, and several prominent news and entertainment outlets, and is a broadcast partner for major sports like AFL and Cricket Australia.

YTD Price Performance: 3.33%

Average Trading Volume: 1,611,597

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$238.6M

