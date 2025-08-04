SES AI Corporation Regains NYSE Compliance by August 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SES AI Corporation Class A ( (SES) ) has provided an announcement.

SES AI Corporation faced a compliance issue with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) when the average closing price of its Class A common stock fell below $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period, as reported on March 7, 2025. However, by August 1, 2025, the company had regained compliance with the NYSE’s listing criteria, as the stock price rose above $1.00 for the 30-trading day period ending July 31, 2025.

Spark’s Take on SES Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SES is a Neutral.

SES AI Corporation has a score of 54, driven by rapid revenue growth and strategic initiatives, yet challenged by significant financial and profitability issues. Despite technical indicators showing short-term momentum, the negative P/E ratio and potential volatility limit its attractiveness. The company’s strong liquidity and strategic focus are positives, but addressing operational losses is crucial for future improvement.

More about SES AI Corporation Class A

Average Trading Volume: 10,103,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $443.9M

