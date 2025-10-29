ServiceNow Announces Five-for-One Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 29, 2025, ServiceNow announced a five-for-one stock split, subject to shareholder approval at a Special Meeting on December 5, 2025. The company reported strong Q3 2025 financial results, with significant growth in subscription revenues and performance obligations. ServiceNow also unveiled new AI innovations and expanded its global presence, highlighting its strategic partnerships and investments aimed at enhancing its market position and driving AI adoption across industries.

The most recent analyst rating on (NOW) stock is a Buy with a $1200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ServiceNow stock, see the NOW Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NOW is a Outperform.

ServiceNow’s overall stock score is driven by its impressive financial performance and positive earnings call, which highlight strong growth and strategic execution. However, the high valuation and neutral technical indicators slightly temper the score.

ServiceNow is a company specializing in AI-driven business transformation, offering platforms for autonomous workflows, AI-driven CRM, and other innovative solutions. The company focuses on enhancing enterprise operations across various industries by leveraging AI technology.

Average Trading Volume: 1,496,075

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $195.1B

