Sernova Biotherapeutics Appoints New Chair and Rebrands

Sernova ( (TSE:SVA) ) has issued an announcement.

Sernova Biotherapeutics has appointed Ross Haghighat as Chair of the Board, leveraging his extensive experience in biotechnology and life sciences to guide the company’s strategic growth and innovation. In addition, the company has changed its name from Sernova Corp. to Sernova Biotherapeutics Inc., reflecting its focus on biotherapeutics, and has moved its corporate jurisdiction to British Columbia to align with its strategic objectives.

More about Sernova

Sernova Biotherapeutics is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on developing its Cell Pouch bio-hybrid organ as a functional cure for Type 1 diabetes. The company operates within the biotechnology and life sciences sectors, emphasizing transformative therapies in cell therapy.

YTD Price Performance: -15.22%

Average Trading Volume: 119,905

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$60.77M

