Serko Renews Partnership with Flight Centre Travel Group

Serko ( (SERKF) ) has provided an update.

Serko Limited has renewed its technology partnership with Flight Centre Travel Group, extending their collaboration until June 2027 with an option for further extension. This agreement ensures that Flight Centre will continue to market Serko’s online booking solutions and contribute to a development fund aimed at creating unique product features, reinforcing Serko’s position in the travel technology sector and enhancing the user experience for Flight Centre’s corporate clients.

More about Serko

Serko Limited operates in the travel technology industry, providing online booking solutions primarily for managed travel businesses. The company focuses on developing innovative technology to enhance the travel experience for corporate clients, with a significant market presence in Australia and New Zealand.

