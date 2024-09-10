Serica Energy Stays Strong in H1 2024

Serica Energy (GB:SQZ) has released an update.

Serica Energy reports robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with CEO Chris Cox highlighting strong cash generation from the company’s oil and gas operations in the UK North Sea, despite a challenging fiscal environment. The company maintains a steady interim dividend of 9p per share, reflecting confidence in its ability to generate significant cash flow and reinvest in its assets. Serica’s strategy focuses on shareholder returns, investment in low-carbon energy production, and exploring acquisition opportunities to foster future growth.

For further insights into GB:SQZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.