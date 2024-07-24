Serial Achieva Reports Growth Amidst Market Challenges

Axington Inc. (SG:XHV) has released an update.

Serial Achieva Limited, previously known as Axington Inc., has seen a 19% increase in revenue for its subsidiary Achieva Technology Malaysia in FY2023, driven by a significant uptick in laptop distribution. Despite this growth, overall product segments suffered a 12% decline due to factors such as weakened consumer demand and overstocking. The group, after completing a reverse takeover, is actively distributing IT products across Asia, aiming to boost the region’s IT sector amidst challenging economic conditions.

