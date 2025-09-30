Seri Industrial Releases Half-Year Financial Report for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Seri Industrial S.p.A. ( (IT:SERI) ) has issued an update.

Seri Industrial S.p.A. has made its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2025, publicly available. This move reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and may influence its stakeholders by providing insights into its financial health and strategic direction, reinforcing its position in the sustainable energy and mobility sectors.

More about Seri Industrial S.p.A.

Seri Industrial S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM market of Borsa Italiana, focusing on accelerating the energy transition towards sustainability and decarbonization. It operates through three companies: Seri Plast, involved in the production and recycling of plastic materials; FIB, which produces and recycles lead and lithium batteries under the FAAM brand; and Menarini, the sole Italian producer of public transport vehicles, emphasizing electric vehicles for sustainable mobility.

Average Trading Volume: 211,498

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €150.1M

