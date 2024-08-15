Seres Therapeutics Releases Financial Statements Ahead of Asset Sale

The latest announcement is out from Seres Therapeutics (MCRB).

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has made its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2023, and 2022 available, affirming that these documents are identical to those in its previous annual report. The company clarifies that no new events or updates have been added post the initial report filing. These statements are being provided in preparation for a proxy statement related to the sale of assets from Seres’ microbiome therapeutic business.

