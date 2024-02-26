Seres Therapeutics Announces Executive Leadership Transition and New CFO Compensation Details

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) has provided an announcement.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has announced a leadership change, naming Marella Thorell as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, starting March 25, 2024, after David Arkowitz’s retirement on March 15, 2024. Until Thorell’s start date, Eric Shaff, the current President and CEO, will temporarily assume the CFO responsibilities. Thorell brings extensive experience from her previous roles in the biotech sector, including her tenure as CFO at Evelo Biosciences. Alongside her appointment, she has negotiated an employment agreement that includes a $480,000 annual salary, a sign-on bonus, potential bonuses, and stock options. David Arkowitz will continue to provide advisory services post-retirement. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.

