SEREF Reports Strong Q1 Performance and Capital Returns

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SEREF) has successfully repaid £37.9 million across four investments, leading to a robust first quarter with two capital redemptions totaling £45.0 million for shareholders. With a strong cash generation supporting a consistent dividend payout target of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share, SEREF’s diversified loan portfolio across Europe remains healthy, marked by a weighted average Loan to Value of 58 percent and a strategic reduction in retail sector exposure. The portfolio’s overall performance is stable despite ongoing economic volatility, and further realizations are expected in the coming months.

