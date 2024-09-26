Serco Group Continues Share Buyback Strategy

Serco Group plc (GB:SRP) has released an update.

Serco Group plc has announced the purchase of 480,667 of its own ordinary shares on September 25, 2024, as part of an ongoing share buyback programme initiated on February 29, 2024. The acquired shares are to be held in treasury, contributing to a total of 54,193,197 shares bought back since the programme’s start. After this transaction, the company has 30,935,991 shares in treasury and 1,049,352,769 shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury.

For further insights into GB:SRP stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.