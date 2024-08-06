Serco Group Continues Share Buyback Strategy

Serco Group plc (GB:SRP) has released an update.

Serco Group plc has announced the acquisition of 406,988 of its own shares, with the intention of holding these shares in treasury. This latest transaction is part of an ongoing share buyback program initiated on February 29, 2024, under which the company has now purchased a total of 38,954,958 shares. Following these transactions, Serco Group plc’s total number of shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, remains at 1,064,591,008 with the same number of voting rights available to shareholders.

For further insights into GB:SRP stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.