Serco Advances Share Buyback, Acquires 750K Shares

Serco Group plc (GB:SRP) has released an update.

Serco Group plc has announced the purchase of 750,000 ordinary shares at 2 pence each on July 9, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme initiated on February 29, 2024. The company has now bought a total of 33,430,149 shares and will hold the newly acquired shares in treasury, maintaining the total number of shares with voting rights at 1,070,115,817. The detailed transactions were facilitated through Barclays Capital Securities Limited and executed across various trading venues.

For further insights into GB:SRP stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.