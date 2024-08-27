Sequoia Financial Issues Investor Update

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. (AU:SEQ) has released an update.

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. has released a general information presentation summarizing its full-year financial performance as of June 30, 2024, and cautions that the information, which includes non-GAAP measures and lacks investment recommendations, should not be the sole basis for investment decisions. The company emphasizes that the data may not be fully comprehensive or accurate and advises investors to consult with professional advisors before making any financial commitments. This update is strictly for personal use and complements the detailed annual report and regulatory filings with the Australian Securities Exchange.

For further insights into AU:SEQ stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.