Sequoia Financial Group’s Remarkable Profit Surge

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. (AU:SEQ) has released an update.

Sequoia Financial Group Limited reported a staggering increase in annual profit after tax, up over 1000% to $23.99 million, despite a slight revenue decline of 1.7%. Alongside this profit surge, the company also announced dividends, including a special dividend, with a total increase in net tangible assets per share to 24.55 cents. This financial turnaround follows the previous year’s loss and the divestment of Morrison Securities.

For further insights into AU:SEQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.