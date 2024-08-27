Sequoia Financial Group Reports Strong FY24 Growth

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. (AU:SEQ) has released an update.

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd reported a robust FY24 with a 26% increase in business revenue to $124.6 million, and an 88% surge in operating profit to $8.7 million, while also achieving margin improvements. The company strengthened its financial position by remaining debt-free, holding $16.8 million in cash, and rewarding shareholders with a 49% growth in dividends totaling 7 cents per share. Moreover, Sequoia streamlined its operations for greater efficiency and engaged in strategic acquisitions and divestments, including the sale of 80% of Morrison Securities.

