Sequoia Financial Group Champions Ethical Governance

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. (AU:SEQ) has released an update.

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd affirms its commitment to ethical business and high corporate governance standards, closely following the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations. The company has detailed its governance practices and policies, which are available on its website, and maintains a clear delineation of roles between its board and management to ensure effective oversight and a balance of power. Sequoia also emphasizes diversity and inclusion, with a policy supporting a varied and inclusive workplace.

