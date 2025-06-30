Senti Biosciences Holds 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Senti Biosciences ( (SNTI) ) has shared an update.

On June 25, 2025, Senti Biosciences, Inc. held its virtual 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. During the meeting, stockholders elected three Class III directors, Brenda Cooperstone, M.D., James (Jim) Collins, Ph.D., and Feng Hsiung, to the board of directors to serve until 2028. Additionally, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, was ratified. Approximately 71% of the total shares entitled to vote were represented at the meeting.

The most recent analyst rating on (SNTI) stock is a Buy with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Senti Biosciences stock, see the SNTI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SNTI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNTI is a Neutral.

Senti Biosciences is currently facing significant financial challenges, with ongoing losses and high leverage being the most critical issues. While technical analysis suggests some positive momentum, the overall valuation is weak due to negative earnings. However, recent corporate events, such as promising trial data and strategic leadership changes, provide a positive outlook, offering potential upside if financial stability can be improved.

To see Spark’s full report on SNTI stock, click here.

More about Senti Biosciences

Average Trading Volume: 200,812

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $56.34M

For detailed information about SNTI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue