SensOre Ltd Reveals Top Holders of Listed Options

SensOre Ltd ( (AU:PLC) ) just unveiled an update.
SensOre Ltd has released a snapshot of the top holders of its listed options expiring on November 6, 2028, priced at $0.015. The top 20 holders collectively own 53.71% of these options, with Finclear Services Pty Ltd being the largest holder at 9.11%. This distribution of holdings provides insights into the company’s shareholder structure and could influence future strategic decisions or investor relations.
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$4.78M
