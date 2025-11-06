SensOre Ltd Reveals Top Holders of Listed Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SensOre Ltd ( (AU:PLC) ) just unveiled an update.

SensOre Ltd has released a snapshot of the top holders of its listed options expiring on November 6, 2028, priced at $0.015. The top 20 holders collectively own 53.71% of these options, with Finclear Services Pty Ltd being the largest holder at 9.11%. This distribution of holdings provides insights into the company’s shareholder structure and could influence future strategic decisions or investor relations.

