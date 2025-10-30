SenseTime Grants Over 112 Million RSUs to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from SenseTime Group, Inc. Class B ( (HK:0020) ).

SenseTime Group Inc. announced the grant of 112,361,291 restricted share units (RSUs) under its 2022 RSU Scheme to employee participants. These RSUs represent approximately 0.29% of the company’s total issued shares and are subject to performance targets and a clawback mechanism. The vesting period ranges from 12 to 49 months, with the first vesting date being no less than 12 months from the grant date. This move is aimed at aligning employee incentives with company performance and ensuring compliance with company policies.

More about SenseTime Group, Inc. Class B

SenseTime Group Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands that operates in the technology industry, focusing on artificial intelligence and related services. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is known for its development of AI technologies and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 961,489,561

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$94.36B

