Senior plc Director Buys 100,000 Company Shares

Ian King, a Director at Senior plc, has purchased 100,000 Ordinary 10 pence Shares at £1.5835 each, signaling confidence in the company’s stock. Following the transaction, King’s total shareholding in the aerospace and defense engineering firm has risen to 914,297 shares. The purchase took place on the London Stock Exchange and represents a noteworthy financial commitment by a key insider.

