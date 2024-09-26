Senetas Affirms Strong Corporate Governance

Senetas Corporation Limited (AU:SEN) has released an update.

Senetas Corporation Limited has announced its commitment to robust corporate governance, complying with nearly all aspects of the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Recommendations. The company has detailed governance practices in place, with a few exceptions attributed to its size and operational scope. Key governance documents and policies are accessible on Senetas’ website, ensuring transparency and accountability in their management and oversight structures.

