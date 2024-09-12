Sendas Distribuidora Launches R$ 2.8 Billion Debentures Offering

Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) has released an update.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A., a Brazilian company, has announced a public offering of 2.8 million non-convertible, unsecured, single-series debentures, totaling R$ 2.8 billion. The offering, which is available only to professional investors, has been rated ‘AAA(bra)’ by Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. The debentures will be registered under an automatic registry procedure, exempting them from prior analysis by the CVM and ANBIMA.

