Mr. Roman Simonov has announced his resignation from Semrush Holdings, Inc.’s board of directors and compensation committee for personal reasons, effective February 16, 2024. His departure, not due to any disagreement with the company’s operations or policies, brings the board’s total membership down to eight directors.

