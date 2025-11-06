Sempra’s Q3 2025 Earnings and Strategic Moves

Sempra Energy ( (SRE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sempra Energy presented to its investors.

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company, delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers across major markets such as California, Texas, and Mexico. Known for its sustainable business practices, Sempra is a significant player in the energy sector.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Sempra announced GAAP earnings of $77 million, a notable decrease from $638 million in the same period last year. However, on an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $728 million, reflecting a strong performance compared to $566 million in 2024.

Key financial highlights include a strategic transaction to sell a 45% equity interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners to KKR affiliates, supporting Sempra’s value creation initiatives. Oncor Electric Delivery Company, a Sempra Texas utility, plans to increase its capital spending by over 30% in its 2026-2030 plan, driven by infrastructure projects to enhance electric reliability in Texas. Additionally, Sempra Infrastructure has advanced its Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project, marking significant progress in its LNG developments.

Sempra’s outlook remains positive, with the company updating its full-year 2025 GAAP EPS guidance range and affirming its adjusted EPS guidance. The company is also maintaining its long-term EPS growth rate projection, indicating confidence in its strategic initiatives and financial health.

