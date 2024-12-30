Sembcorp’s Solar Project Boosts Middle East Green Energy

Sembcorp Industries (SG:U96) has released an update.

Sembcorp Industries has successfully completed the acceptance tests for its Manah II Solar Independent Power Project in Oman, marking its first greenfield renewables development in the Middle East. This project, completed over four months ahead of schedule, is the largest solar farm in Sembcorp’s global portfolio and is set to support Oman’s goal of achieving 30% renewable energy by 2030. Backed by a 20-year power purchase agreement, the project is expected to positively impact Sembcorp’s earnings per share.

