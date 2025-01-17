Sembcorp Signs MOUs for Green Hydrogen and Industrial Park in Odisha

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Sembcorp Industries ( (SG:U96) ) has shared an announcement.

Sembcorp Industries has signed two non-binding Memoranda of Understanding with the Government of Odisha to explore the development of a green hydrogen production facility and an industrial park. These initiatives are in line with the bilateral collaboration framework between Singapore and India, particularly focusing on sustainability, and are expected to bolster Sembcorp’s position in the industry while generating significant employment opportunities in Odisha.

More about Sembcorp Industries

Sembcorp Industries operates in the energy and infrastructure industry, focusing on sustainable solutions. Through its subsidiaries, the company is involved in the development of green hydrogen and industrial infrastructure projects, enhancing its market focus on sustainability and innovation.

