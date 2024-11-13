Sembcorp Joins Forces for Hydrogen Pipeline Project

Sembcorp Industries (SG:U96) has released an update.

Sembcorp Industries has entered a Joint Development Framework Agreement with PT PLN Energi Primer Indonesia and PT Transportasi Gas Indonesia to explore a potential hydrogen pipeline linking Sumatra, the Riau Islands, and Singapore. This initiative is part of a broader effort to develop Southeast Asia’s largest green hydrogen production facility in Indonesia, aiming to create a regional hydrogen hub. The collaboration supports both Singapore’s and Indonesia’s decarbonization goals but is not expected to significantly impact Sembcorp’s financials for 2024.

