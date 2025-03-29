Semac Consultants Approves Key Resolutions to Strengthen Market Position

The latest announcement is out from Semac Consultants Ltd ( (IN:SEMAC) ).

Semac Consultants Ltd. announced the approval of key resolutions during a shareholders’ meeting, including the reclassification of its authorized share capital and entering into a material related party transaction with Revathi Equipment India Limited. These resolutions, passed through e-voting, are expected to impact the company’s financial structure and strengthen its strategic partnerships, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder value.

More about Semac Consultants Ltd

Semac Consultants Ltd., formerly known as Revathi Equipment Limited, operates in the consulting industry with a focus on engineering and project management services. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, India, and has a presence in several cities including Bengaluru, Navi Mumbai, and Muscat.

YTD Price Performance: -27.65%

Average Trading Volume: 186

Current Market Cap: 904.3M INR

For an in-depth examination of SEMAC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue