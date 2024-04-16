SelfWealth Announces On-Market Share Buy-Back

SelfWealth Ltd. (AU:SWF) has released an update.

SelfWealth Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its fully paid ordinary shares, as per its recent notice to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) dated April 16, 2024. The buy-back reflects the company’s proactive strategy in managing its share capital. Shareholders of SelfWealth Limited may see changes in the market as the company commences the buy-back process.

