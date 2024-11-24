SelfWealth Agrees to Bell Financial’s $58M Acquisition

SelfWealth Ltd. (AU:SWF) has released an update.

SelfWealth Ltd has agreed to a revised acquisition proposal from Bell Financial Group, valuing the company at $58 million, a significant 108% premium over its last closing share price. The deal allows SelfWealth shareholders to receive $0.25 cash per share or opt for Bell shares, subject to certain conditions. The SelfWealth Board unanimously recommends the proposal, expecting shareholder approval by March 2025.

