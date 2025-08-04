Select Medical Updates Bylaws for Proxy Compliance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Select Medical ( (SEM) ) has issued an update.

On July 30, 2025, Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s Board of Directors approved amendments to the company’s bylaws. These changes enhance procedural and disclosure requirements for stockholder nominations and proposals at meetings, aligning with SEC’s universal proxy rules. The amendments require stockholders to provide a proxy statement and evidence of soliciting proxies from holders of at least 67% of the voting power for director elections, impacting the company’s governance and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (SEM) stock is a Buy with a $25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Select Medical stock, see the SEM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SEM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SEM is a Outperform.

Select Medical’s overall score is driven by solid earnings call results and strategic corporate events, countered by technical analysis indicating bearish momentum. Financial performance shows stability, albeit with leverage concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on SEM stock, click here.

More about Select Medical

Average Trading Volume: 1,297,734

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.56B

For detailed information about SEM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue