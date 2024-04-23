Select Harvests Foresees Strong 2024 Almond Crop

Select Harvests Limited (AU:SHV) has released an update.

Select Harvests Limited reports a robust 2024 almond crop yield, projecting between 28,500 MT and 30,000 MT, which is poised to be one of its largest despite being slightly below initial forecasts. The company has successfully hedged over 60% of its crop at favorable exchange rates and commenced its sales program, with 28% of export volumes already contracted. Amidst industry challenges, Select Harvests has made strategic cost reductions and operational improvements, enhancing processing capacity and advancing its sales and shipment efforts.

For further insights into AU:SHV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.