Sekisui Kasei Completes Treasury Shares Disposal for Stock Compensation

An update from Sekisui Kasei Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4228) ) is now available.

Sekisui Kasei Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 135,300 treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, with a total disposal amount of 43,431,300 yen. This strategic move, resolved at the Board of Directors meeting, aims to align the interests of directors and executive officers with the company’s performance, potentially enhancing corporate governance and stakeholder value.

More about Sekisui Kasei Co., Ltd.

Sekisui Kasei Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on providing innovative plastic products and solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Prime Market and is known for its commitment to sustainable and advanced material solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 152,046

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen15.41B

