Sekisui House Reit Announces Key Management Appointment

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. has announced the appointment of Yoshikazu Kanematsu as the Chief Manager of the Investment Department within the Investment Operations Division, effective September 27, 2024. The company ensures that all necessary procedures adhering to relevant laws and regulations will be followed. This strategic move aims to strengthen the asset management capabilities of Sekisui House Reit, Inc.

